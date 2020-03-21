Report: Jordon Ibe ready to take pay-cut to join Celtic

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe is ready to take a pay-cut to join Celtic in the summer transfer window.
Ibe is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the season, and with no new deal in place, the former Liverpool winger is set to leave the Premier League club.
The report has claimed that the 24-year-old winger is ready to take a pay-cut from his £40,000-a-week salary.
Celtic reportedly wanted to sign the 24-year-old on loan from Bournemouth in the summer of 2019 and have kept tabs on his situation this season.
Football in England and Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Ibe has made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, while in 2018-19, he made nine starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.
During the 2017-18 campaign, the 24-year-old made 22 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league for the Cherries, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process, while back in 2016-17, he made 13 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the league, according to WhoScored.