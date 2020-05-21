Report: Jonny Hayes likely to leave Celtic along with Craig Gordon

According to The Scottish Sun, Jonny Hayes is likely to leave Celtic in the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old winger joined Celtic from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £1 million.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, the Republic of Ireland international winger is out of contract at the Hoops at the end of this month.

The Scottish Sun has claimed that Hayes is likely to leave, adding that his Celtic teammate and goalkeeper Craig Gordon will be out of Celtic Park, with the Scotsman’s current contract also ending at the end of this month.

Disappointing Celtic spell

Hayes has had a difficult time at Celtic, as the winger has not been a regular in the team, either under former manager Neil Lennon or his current boss Neil Lennon.

The winger has also been deployed at left-back on occasions, and he has done well there.

Rodgers – now in charge of Leicester City in the Premier League – described Hayes as “a wonderful player for the team” back on February 10, 2019, as quoted on 90MinuteCynic.

The winger is certainly a very good player at the Scottish Premiership level, and one suspects that he will find a club soon if he leaves the Hoops this summer.