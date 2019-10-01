Report: John Terry’s energy and enthusiasm have made both Villa Park and Bodymoor Heath better places to work

According to The Athletic, the energy and enthusiasm of Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry have made Villa Park & Bodymoor Heath better places to work.
The 38-year-old first arrived at the Midlands club in the summer of 2017 after leaving Chelsea, signing a one-year contract with them on a free transfer.
The former England international centre-back left Villa at the end of the campaign after Fulham beat them in the Championship play-off final, but he returned after five months to become manager Dean Smith’s assistant three days after he officially hung up the boots and has now helped to take charge of 47 games.
Terry signed a contract extension in June to stay at the club until 2021, and has been a huge influence on the defensive duo of Tyrone Mings and Bjorn Engels.
Villa skipper Jack Grealish also continues to benefit hugely from his tips, and the Chelsea legend now leads training sessions and creates individual workout plans for players.
Last season’s Championship play-off winners have struggled at the back in the English top-flight thus far this term, losing four games, shipping 11 goals, facing most shots (121) and currently sitting in 18th place in the table.
While Terry is slowly establishing himself as a top coach, he won’t be happy to see Villa go down and will be looking to make them get better defensively going forward in the campaign.
It is a huge challenge, and it will be interesting to see how the one-time centre-back fares.