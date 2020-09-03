Report: Joe Gelhardt already looks like a steal to coaches and senior players at Leeds United

Leeds United are back in the big time for the first time since 2004, and their Academy was awarded Category One status in July.

The Elland Road outfit have brought in Rodrigo Moreno and Robin Koch, and they have also strengthened their under-23s, with Sam Greenwood, Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt and Dani van den Heuvel all joining the youth team.





According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Gelhardt already looks to coaches and senior players at Leeds like a steal at £700,000.

The 18-year-old joined the Whites from Wigan Athletic after they saw off competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Everton and Celtic.

While Gelhardt isn’t seen as a first-team signing, the teenager is clearly impressing everyone at Thorp Arch and could play a big role when the 2020-21 campaign kicks off.

The Liverpool-born striker has earned comparisons with Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane, and he has been widely tipped to become one of the best strikers in the country after he scored 19 goals in 27 appearances for England across various youth levels.

Gelhardt started just two Championship games last term, coming off the bench 16 times and scoring once, and he will be keen to prove that he is capable of being a Premier League player.

He appears to be doing so in training at the moment.