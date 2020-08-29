Report: Jetro Willems would opt for Newcastle United over any other club if the opportunity arose

According to The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, Netherlands international left-back Jetro Willems would opt for Newcastle United over any other club if the opportunity arose.

The 26-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at St James’ Park before a cruciate ligament injury cut short his campaign in January.





Willems returned to his parent club Eintracht Frankfurt afterwards for his rehabilitation and recovery, and has since gained full fitness.

He has continuously expressed his wish to return to Newcastle, but the club are yet to make a move.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce brought in Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the rest of the campaign, and the England international has since returned to North London.

A left-back is on Newcastle’s radar and they have already been linked with PAOK defender Dimitris Giannoulis and Sassuolo’s Rogerio, with both valued at around £5 million and £10 million respectively.

Eintracht Frankfurt are thought to be receptive to letting Willems go with just a year left on his current contract but, despite reports suggesting he could be allowed to leave for free, sources close to the left-back insist that hasn’t been communicated to them.

The Dutchman scored twice and assisted twice in 19 league games for Newcastle, and they will definitely go for his signature if he becomes available for free.