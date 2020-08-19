Report: Jeff Hendrick has undergone a medical at Newcastle United

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, the Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jeff Hendrick has undergone a medical at Newcastle United and is close to completing a move to St. James’ Park.

Jeff Hendrick has undergone a medical at Newcastle and is close to completing his move. The Republic of Ireland international was a free agent after leaving Burnley. #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 19, 2020

The 28-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Burnley at the end of last season, and Serie A giants AC Milan were also interested in recruiting his services.





However, Newcastle have now won the race for Hendrick’s signature, and while he isn’t the type of marquee addition Magpies fans were dreaming of after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund were linked with a £300 million takeover, he brings Premier League quality and experience to the table.

Toons boss Steve Bruce is working on a tight budget this summer, and landing the Irish midfielder on a free is a huge boost.

Hendrick can play as a central midfielder, out wide on the right of midfield, as an attacking midfielder behind the striker and in a holding midfield role.

Newcastle could do with such versatile player in the middle of the park, and they have done a smart piece of business by beating suitors to his services.