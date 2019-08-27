Report: Jean-Philippe Gbamin injured a tendon issue in his right leg while taking a shot during a training session at Finch Farm last week

Everton have been dealt a huge blow as summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin is set to spend time on the treatment table after picking up an injury.
Since arriving from Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05 for £25 million as Idrissa Gueye’s direct replacement, the Ivory Coast international has featured twice for the Toffees, missing weekend’s 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.
The 23-year-old could be needing surgery on his injured quadriceps as he is set to be out for at least eight weeks after sustaining a tendon issue in his right leg.
Gbamin played all 90 minutes in the 1-0 victory against Watford, and the Echo has revealed that he picked up the problem while taking a shot during a training session at Finch Farm last week.
Everton didn’t reckon it was going to be a serious injury, only for further investigations to reveal he would be sidelined for a lengthy period, and the club are now seeking experts’ advice from the best professionals on the continent as to the best course of treatment.
Manager Marco Silva deployed Morgan Schneiderlin in the absence of Gbamin at the weekend and will probably retain the Frenchman in his line-up when Wolverhampton Wanderers come visiting on Sunday.
Everton will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing result last time out, and they will have to do so without their new defensive midfield powerhouse come weekend and for at least two months.