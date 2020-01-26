Report: Jean-Kevin Augustin to undergo Leeds medical next week

Leeds United are heavily interested in signing Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan before the deadline day.
The 22-year-old striker is currently on loan at French club Monaco from RB Leipzig. He has endured a frustrating spell on loan, and it looks like he will be allowed to leave the French club this month.
Leeds United are badly in need of a striker this month following the departure of Eddie Nketiah who has returned to Arsenal. Patrick Bamford remains the only recognised striker at the club, and he has not been prolific in front of goal.
Bielsa is a keen admirer of Augustin, and Leeds are now close to signing him on a temporary deal.
According to Mohamed Bouhafsi, a journalist working for RMC Sport, Augustin will undergo his medical at Leeds on Monday before completing his move.
Jean-Kévin #Augustin will undergo a medical with #Leeds United on Monday. Marcelo Bielsa convinced him to make the move. #RMCsport
— Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) January 26, 2020
Leipzig paid £12 million when they signed him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Augustin has scored 20 goals in 67 appearances for the Bundesliga club.
Leeds are one of the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League, and on loan, would be a superb signing for the Yorkshire club.