Report: Jean-Kevin Augustin faces a battle to play in any of Leeds United remaining nine fixtures

Leeds United were dealt a massive injury blow ahead of their promotion run-in after striker Jean-Kevin Augustin suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain on Wednesday.

Hearing that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain. Not confirmed by Leeds but sounds like a set-back for him. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 10, 2020

The Elland Road outfit resume their Championship campaign with a trip to Cardiff City on June 21, but the Frenchman won’t be available, with Patrick Bamford now tasked with leading the line.





Augustin has played just thrice for Leeds since his arrival from RB Leipzig on loan in January, and it appears he might have played his last game this season after what Elland Road sources told The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The revered journalist reveals that Augustin faces a battle to play in any of the Whites’ remaining nine fixtures, and it would be interesting to see if a permanent move when they secure Premier League promotion is still on the cards.

Leeds are obligated to pay Leipzig £18 million should they find themselves in the top-flight next term, but they have seen the 22-year-old play first-team football for just 49 minutes.

Linking up with Marcelo Bielsa’s side mid-way through the campaign didn’t do Augustin’s fitness any good given the Argentine’s demands on the training ground, but a pre-season could bring out the best in him.

If Leeds or the player himself would want to make his stay permanent remains to be seen.