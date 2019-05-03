Report: Javier Hernandez could leave West Ham in the summer

One of the areas where Manuel Pellegrini should be looking to bring players in when the summer transfer window opens is the striking department.
Andy Carroll is certain to leave, and the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Javier Hernandez (all three linked with a move away in January) could follow him out of the door.
According to reports from the Daily Star, Hernandez could leave the Hammers in the summer. The Mexican, who is the highest earner at the club with a weekly salary of £140,000, could be allowed to depart, with West Ham looking for a base transfer fee of just £8 million.
Hernandez joined West Ham in 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee in the region of £16 million, but he hasn’t turned out to be a massive hit. In his first season, he scored eight Premier League goals, and this term he has managed seven in 14 league starts.
The Mexican is a typical fox-in-the-box type goalscorer. One of those dying breed of poachers who can guarantee goals but are full of limitations. Managers are more interested in versatile forwards – like Sergio Aguero, Roberto Firmino or Marcus Rashford – who can bring a lot more to the table than just goals.
West Ham are looking to play a more expansive, attacking style football under Pellegrini and a mobile forward up front is essential to execute those tactical plans. On that note, letting Hernandez go would be a wise option, and the Hammers should look to get the best out of his deal.