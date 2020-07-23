Report: Japhet Tanganga close to signing new Tottenham Hotspur deal

According to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, there has been a breakthrough in Japhet Tanganga contract talks with Tottenham Hotspur, and a new deal for the defender is now almost done.

Told that there's been a breakthrough in Japhet Tanganga contract talks and a deal is now almost done. (as per @Dan_KP) Piece by @CDEccleshare last week on how much clubs should pay their academy recruits: https://t.co/4HjotQaLGx — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) July 23, 2020

The 21-year-old has just a year left on his current deal but is now expected to put pen to paper on a new deal that will run until 2024, following Oliver Skipp and Eric Dier in doing so.

The Times claims he is set to earn £25,000-per-week, a massive pay boost on the £1,000 he currently earns, and the club will also regularly renew his contract with regular pay increases if he continues to improve going forward.

Tanganga made his Premier League bow against Liverpool in January after making his first-team debut in the League Cup game against Colchester last September, and has gone on to establish himself as a regular under boss Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs academy graduate has featured in 11 games across all competitions this term, playing at left-back, right-back and centre-back, but a stress fracture to his back has prevented him from playing since action restarted last month.

Tanganga has been on the bench for Tottenham’s last two matches and will look to establish himself in Mourinho’s XI next term and going forward.