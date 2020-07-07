Report: Jadan Raymond to remain at Crystal Palace despite advanced talks with Leeds United

Crystal Palace young midfielder Jadan Raymond has accepted a two-year scholarship to continue his development at Selhurst Park after initially turning down a professional contract from them last month.

The 16-year-old was in advanced talks with Leeds United last month over moving to Elland Road, while Portuguese top-flight side Vitor Guimaraes were also keen.





Raymond is highly rated by Palace and is one of the best players in their academy, but he wasn’t sure he will get the chance to play for the first-team soon, hence the decision to open talks with Leeds.

With Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa handing youth a chance, the youngster was tempted with a move to Elland Road.

Leeds had the intention of incorporating Raymond into their senior set-up within the next 18 months, and they could have ended up paying as high as £1 million in compensation for his signature had he chosen to join them.

Vitoria Guimaraes guaranteed him regular training with their first team and an immediate move into their B team.

He wants a clear pathway into first-team football, and it appears that has now been promised at Palace.

Bielsa named seven under-23 players in the matchday squad that faced Cardiff City last month, with 20-year-old duo Ian Poveda and Robbie Gotts both making their league debuts in the second-half, and that definitely caught Raymond’s eyes.

However, it wasn’t enough to convince him in the end, and he will remain with the Eagles for now and hope to prove himself to manager Roy Hodgson sooner rather than later.