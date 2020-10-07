Report: Jack Wilshere in advanced talks with Rangers over move

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, English midfielder Jack Wilshere is in advanced talks with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers over a move to Ibrox.

Former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack #Wilshere is in advanced talks with #Rangers. They can sign him as a free-agent. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 7, 2020

The 28-year-old was released by West Ham United on summer transfer deadline day after cancelling the final months of the three-year £100,000-a-week contract he signed when he joined from Arsenal in the summer of 2018.





Wilshere was limited to just 19 games across all competitions for the Hammers, and while injuries played a role in that, the former Arsenal star insists he has been fully fit over the last eight months and is ready to continue playing football at a top level.

Rangers appear keen to take a punt on him, and it will be interesting to see if a move to Ibrox works out, with talkSPORT saying a potential switch to link up with Steven Gerrard’s side”shouldn’t be ruled out”.

While the summer transfer window is closed, free agents can still be snapped up, and landing Wilshere could be a huge bargain for Rangers.

It is without a doubt a risk and gamble signing a player that has played just 19 times since the beginning of 2018-19, but the Light Blues are ready to pull out all the stops in their bid to prevent Celtic from winning a 10th straight league title, and a fit Wilshere can come good.