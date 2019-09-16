Report: Jack Hendry set for Celtic exit

According to reports from the Daily Record, Jack Hendry could still leave Celtic before next week.
Clubs in Portugual are keen to secure the services of the 24-year-old who has dropped down the pecking order at the club under Neil Lennon.
Hendry joined the Hoops during the January transfer window of 2018. Brendan Rodgers, then Celtic manager, praised Hendry at the time of signing, saying the centre-back has all the potential to be a top-class defender.
Rodgers said to BBC Sport: “When you come to Celtic you have to deal with expectation and pressure. If he can deal with all those things then you’ve got a Scottish centre-half who has all the attributes of a top-class footballer.”
He has made just 26 appearances in all competitions for the Bhoys. Last season, he made just four league appearances, and he is yet to feature at all this season under Lennon.
The defender, who turned down a loan move to Kilmarnock on deadline day as part of Celtic’s move to sign Greg Taylor, could now to be heading to Portugal, with the Portuguese window remaining open until September 22.
The report claims he could join either of Santa Clara, Tondela or Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese top-flight or Farense in the second tier in a season-long loan deal.