Report: Jack Clarke’s lack of playing minutes at Leeds United could see Tottenham Hotspur recall him in January

According to Leeds United insider and The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, Tottenham Hotspur could activate a clause that will see out-of-favour winger Jack Clarke finally leave Elland Road in January after he was immediately loaned back following his summer move to North London.
Spurs paid £10 million to secure the signature of the 18-year-old in July, and he rejoined Leeds in order for his development to continue after he featured in 25 games across all competitions last term.
Premier League clubs are able to terminate loan deals if their player fails to make a fixed number of appearances, and with no Championship appearance to his name this term, Clarke could be featuring for Mauricio Pochettino’s side sooner than expected.
The Tottenham teenager has only featured in both of Leeds’ League Cup games of the season thus far, with his other appearances coming for the under-23s.
Clarke has often missed out on Bielsa’s matchday squads due to the EFL rule that allows only five loanees to be named for a game.
Leeds currently have six players on loan, and the winger has been the odd one out.
Given the quality currently available in the Tottenham attack, though, it’s almost impossible to see Clarke forcing his way into Pochettino’s plans should he leave Yorkshire for London at the turn of the year, but Spurs will be glad to loan him to another side that can guarantee him regular playing minutes.