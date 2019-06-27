Report: Jack Clarke passes Tottenham medical, only paperwork left

According to the ever-reliable journalist Phil Hay, Tottenham Hotspur are only ‘paperwork’ away from signing Jack Clarke from Leeds United.
Sky Sports reported earlier today that the 18-year-old has completed a medical at Tottenham ahead of his move from Leeds.
just paperwork left to do on this move. Will be a five-year deal for Clarke.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 27, 2019
While Sky Sports are reporting that Spurs will pay a fee in the region of £8.5m, Hay claims that the north London club will pay an upfront fee in the region of £10m.
He further adds that the deal includes a sell-on clause and Leeds will have the first option to loan the winger back if Spurs decide to send him out.
Clarke will sign a five-year deal at the north London club.
As it stands, Clarke is set to become Tottenham’s first signing since Lucas Moura arrived from PSG in January last year.
Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds last season, scoring twice, and he is considered as one of the terrific young talents to have emerged from the club’s academy.
Spurs are also close to securing a club-record deal for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.