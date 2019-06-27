Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Jack Clarke passes Tottenham medical, only paperwork left

Report: Jack Clarke passes Tottenham medical, only paperwork left

27 June, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to the ever-reliable journalist Phil Hay, Tottenham Hotspur are only ‘paperwork’ away from signing Jack Clarke from Leeds United.

Sky Sports reported earlier today that the 18-year-old has completed a medical at Tottenham ahead of his move from Leeds.

While Sky Sports are reporting that Spurs will pay a fee in the region of £8.5m, Hay claims that the north London club will pay an upfront fee in the region of £10m.

He further adds that the deal includes a sell-on clause and Leeds will have the first option to loan the winger back if Spurs decide to send him out.

Clarke will sign a five-year deal at the north London club.

As it stands, Clarke is set to become Tottenham’s first signing since Lucas Moura arrived from PSG in January last year.

Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds last season, scoring twice, and he is considered as one of the terrific young talents to have emerged from the club’s academy.

Spurs are also close to securing a club-record deal for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi unlikely to join Bayern Munich this summer
Chelsea close to completing permanent deal for Madrid midfielder

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com