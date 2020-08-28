Report: Ivan Rakitic open to Tottenham Hotspur move

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is open to joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It has been reported by the Spanish news outlet that Rakitic is one of the Barcelona players new manager Ronald Koeman does not want at the club next season.





The Croatia international star’s priority is to move back to Sevilla, but he is open to joining Tottenham and playing under head coach Jose Mourinho, according to the report.

The report has added that Barcelona want €10 million (£8.91 million) for the 32-year-old, but Tottenham are not willing to pay that, and the North London outfit are also unwilling to match the midfielder’s current salary at the Spanish and European giants.

Should Tottenham Hotspur make a move?

Rakitic has not had the best of times recently, and it is clear that the Barcelona midfielder needs a new challenge.

The former Sevilla star is a brilliant footballer who has a winning mentality and a wealth of experience, and he would make a brilliant impact at Spurs, at least in the short term.

Perhaps Tottenham should try for a loan move and see if Barcelona are willing to pay part of Rakitic’s wages for next season.