Report: It saddened Mauricio Pochettino when Ryan Mason requested to leave Tottenham for Hull City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has gained a huge reputation for his excellent man-management skills since he arrived the English top-flight in January 2013.
The Argentine switched Southampton for the north London giants a year-and-a-half later, and has improved the fortunes of the club on and off the pitch.
Pochettino has made a lot of Tottenham players world beaters in five seasons at the club and it’s no wonder Manchester United and Real Madrid are after his signature.
Spurs have been able to hold on to most of their key players largely because of the Argentine, but some have left due to lack of regular playing time.
Former England international Ryan Mason left the Lilywhites for Hull City in the summer of 2016 after 17 years with his childhood club, and Pochettino was reportedly saddened after the midfielder requested to leave.
“It saddened Pochettino when Mason requested to leave Spurs in order to play more regularly at Hull City,” Joe’s Melissa Reddy reported in an exclusive interview with the Tottenham boss.
“But that was nothing compared to the devastation he felt when the player had to cruelly retire aged 25 after fracturing his skull against Chelsea in January 2017.
“They have been reunited, however, with the former midfielder working towards his coaching badges at Hotspur Way, where he assists with training across different age groups on a voluntary basis.”
Mason arrived Tottenham as a kid in 1999 and was promoted to the first-team nine years later.
He didn’t become a key part of the team until 2014, though, having spent time on loan at Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Millwall, Lorient and Swindon Town.
The former midfielder made his Premier League debut under Pochettino, featuring in 53 league games before leaving for Hull after two seasons for £13million.
However, his career ended after just 16 league games for the Tigers after a clash of heads with Blues defender Gary Cahill.