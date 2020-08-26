Report: Inter Milan remain keen on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

According to RMC Sport’s Football Chief Editor Mohamed Bouhafsi, Serie A giants Inter Milan are planning to make a renewed attempt in their bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

Inter #Milan intend to make a renewed attempt to sign 23-year-old French international Tanguy #Ndombele from #Tottenham Hotspur. Antonio Conte’s side now intend to return to the table with Spurs. For the moment, Daniel Levy is refusing to budge, but Inter will continue to push. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 26, 2020

The 23-year-old became Spurs’ club-record signing after joining from Lyon last summer in a £63 million deal, but he struggled to make any impact in his first season in England.





Inter manager Antonio Conte reckons Ndombele can help strengthen his midfield, and while Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy insists that he isn’t for sale, the Italians aren’t looking to give up their pursuit of the Frenchman.

The France international featured in 29 games across all competitions for Spurs, scoring twice and assisting four others, but he wasn’t able to convince boss Jose Mourinho of his worth.

The North London giants want the Portuguese to create a platform for Ndombele to thrive, and he reckons a holding midfielder as Denmark international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could finally help bring balance to his side’s midfield, make his team better and bring out the best in the Frenchman.