Report: Inter Milan keen on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli

According to The Daily Telegraph, the future of English midfielder Dele Alli at Tottenham Hotspur could be in doubt after he was left out of the club’s squad for tomorrow’s Europa League qualifying match against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

He hasn’t travelled to Bulgaria after boss Jose Mourinho left him and seven other players behind in England, and Inter Milan are said to be interested in him.





Alli’s name was also mentioned in discussions between Spurs and Real Madrid over the deals to sign Gareth Bale and left-back Sergio Reguilon, and it appears that he isn’t a big part of Mourinho’s plans this term.

The 24-year-old isn’t injured despite being withdrawn at half-time against Everton on Sunday, and he would have been fit enough to play against Plovdiv.

Alli can’t afford to play a bit-part role this season as that would deal a huge blow on his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for next summer’s European Championships.

Inter manager Antonio Conte is a huge fan of the Tottenham star and was keen to sign him while at Chelsea.

He could still retain interest in the midfielder, and a loan move could suit all parties according to the reports.

Alli has struggled recently, and the arrival of Bale will further complicate his playing opportunities at N17, hence a temporary or permanent exit could do him some good.