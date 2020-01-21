Report: Inter Milan keen on January move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

According to Football Insider, Serie A giants Inter Milan are keen on a January move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, and are set to approach the Ibrox outfit to make enquiries this week.
Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will pull out all the stops to beat Juventus to the Italian top-flight title and he reckons the Rangers hitman can help boost his attacking ranks.
Morelos has been in prolific form for the Ibrox outfit this term, scoring 28 goals in 35 games across all competitions, and it’s understandable that Inter want him.
However, Steven Gerrard is also trying to break a domestic dominance in Scotland by stopping Celtic from winning their ninth consecutive title, and he doesn’t have a chance without Morelos.
Inter are ready to test Rangers’ resolve, though, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
The Ibrox outfit have vowed not to listen to offers this month, though, and Conte’s side and other suitors might have to wait till summer when the Colombian is widely expected to move on.