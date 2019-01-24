Report: Inter Milan in talks to sign Everton January target Cedric Soares

According to reports from Sky Sports, Serie A giants Inter Milan are in advanced talks to sign Cedric Soares from Southampton, in the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old joined the Saints in 2015 and has been a regular for the club. He has made over 100 appearances for the Premier League, but it appears that he is about to leave the club.
Inter want Cedric, European Championship winner with Portugal, as they see him as an alternative target to Manchester United’s right back Matteo Darmian.
The news will come as a blow for Everton, who were interested in signing him this month. According to reports from The Sun, Everton were ready to offer around £15million to sign Cedric, potentially offering a reunion with Marco Silva.
The Merseyside club are looking for a replacement of Seamus Coleman, and Cedric could have been a solid option for them. However, they are not too keen to spend in January, and now Inter have moved in to land the player.