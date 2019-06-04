Report: Inter Milan eyeing summer move for £30 million-rated West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic

According to The Sun, Serie A giants Inter Milan are keen on West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic, with new manager Antonio Conte looking to bring the Austrian to San Siro this summer.
The 30-year-old spent a year with Inter in the 2009-10 season, and a return could now be on the cards, with West Ham open to flogging him for £30 million.
Arnautovic was ready to leave the London Stadium last January for China, but the Hammers turned down two bids in excess of £40 million.
The former Stoke City star has since signed a new £130,000-a-week three-year contract, but only scored five league goals in 2019, and having fallen out with the fans, a move away can’t be ruled out this summer, with AS Roma also said to be keen.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini is set to oversee a major squad shakeup this summer, and with West Ham interested in West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon and Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez, Arnautovic could be on his way out.