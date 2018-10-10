Report: Inter Milan eye move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld

Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking to bolster their defensive options, either in the January transfer window or next summer.
The Nerazzurri are facing a crisis in defence with three of their four key players likely to move on at the end of the season. They have already started looking for replacements, and have earmarked some of the Premier League defenders for that role.
Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany is one of their top targets. Inter are looking to try and rebuild their defence while spending as less as possible, and with that in mind they are planning to raid Tottenham Hotspur for defenders Tony Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.
Both the players have a contract at the club till the end of this season and will be a free agent next summer.
Spurs won’t be willing to lose both the players for nothing. However, they may offload Alderweireld, who is on £75k-per-week wages (Daily Star) at Spurs.
According to latest reports from the Daily Star, Spurs are considering making a move for Nathan Ake whom they see him as a long-term replacement of Alderweireld.