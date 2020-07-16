Report: Inter Milan and Juventus keen on Newcastle United target Mauricio Pochettino

According to The Telegraph, Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan are both keeping tabs on former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino should they part ways with their respective managers at the end of the campaign.

The Argentine has been out of work since leaving North London last November, and he is keen to continue working in the Premier League.





Pochettino has been linked with Newcastle United, with the Magpies potential new owners hoping they can get him to come lead their project at St. James’ Park.

However, their £300 million takeover is yet to be approved following a 16-week wait and it remains to be seen when the Premier League will deliver a verdict.

Juve boss Maurizio Sarri and his Inter counterpart Antonio Conte have come under criticism this term and there are no guarantees that both of them will be in charge of their respective clubs next term.

The Italian giants both believe that they have enough quality in their squads to challenge for the Champions League and domestic silverware, and they reckon that could tempt the former Spurs manager.

With Newcastle would-be owners not sure of when their takeover will be approved, Pochettino could be tempted to join Inter or Juventus should they come calling as that could be his last chance to get a big job this summer.