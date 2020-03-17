Report: Illan Meslier wants to make Leeds United move permanent

According to Football Insider, Illan Meslier has told Leeds United that he is keen on making his loan deal permanent.
Meslier joined Championship club Leeds on a season-long loan deal from French ooutfit Lorient in the summer of 2019.
The 20-year-old goalkeeper is the second-choice custodian at Elland Road, but he is now playing regular first-team football due to the suspension of Kiko Casilla.
Football Insider has claimed that the Frenchman has told Leeds that he is keen on signing for the Whites on a permanent contract.
The report has added that the West Yorkshire outfit have indicated to Lorient that they will pay the £5 million transfer fee needed to make the loan deal permanent.
Good long-term signing for Leeds United
Meslier has progressed and developed well during his time at Leeds so far, and it would sense for him to make his loan deal at Elland Road permanent.
It would be smart of the Whites to keep the Frenchman at the club on a long-term contract, as he could replace Casilla as the first-choice goalkeeper.
Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.
The Whites are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.