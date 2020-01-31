Report: Hull concerned ‘deal might stall’ for West Ham target Jarrod Bowen

According to Roshane Thomas of The Athletic, Hull City are concerned that West Ham’s deal for Jarrod Bowen ‘might stall’.
Earlier today, the Athletic journalist, David Ornstein claimed that the Hammers have agreed a £22 million deal to sign the Hull City forward.
Bowen has been in terrific form for the Tigers this season, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 29 Championship games this season.
Crystal Palace were reportedly keen to sign him, but Bowen wanted a move to West Ham.
However, the latest reports suggest that the two parties are a fair bit apart on wages. Thomas claims that the ‘deal is likely’ but Bowen is demanding around £60k-per-week wages.
The 23-year-old forward is scheduled to undergo his medical on the deadline day. West Ham have agreed to pay an initial £14 million, and further £8 million would be paid in add-ons.
West Ham are desperately looking to bolster their attacking line-up before the window slams shut, and Bowen would be a superb signing for them.
As it stands, the deal could go through, but Bowen’s wage demand could make it complicated.