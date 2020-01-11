Report: Hull City want Newcastle and Aston Villa to pay £20m for Jarrod Bowen

According to reports from The Northern Echo, Hull City will not sell their star player Jarrod Bowen in January for anything less than £20 million.
Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Bowen this month. However, Hull City’s £20m valuation is proving to be a stumbling block for the two Premier League clubs.
The Magpies have been heavily linked with a move for Ademola Lookman who could be an alternative to Bowen. Both Lookman and Bowen ‘appeal to’ Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, but the Magpies are not willing to match Hull City’s asking price.
Bowen is enjoying a fantastic season for Hull City. The exciting winger has scored 16 goals and provided six assists already this season in the Championship. On the other hand, Lookman has struggled for form and consistency this season with German club RB Leipzig, managing just one start and two substitute appearances in Bundesliga.
Furthermore, Bowen is more versatile than Lookman. He can play centrally as also on the right. With Joelinton struggling badly at Tyneside, Bruce is keen to add another striker to his ranks. Bowen, in that case, would be a very good signing for them.
Aston Villa are also looking to bolster their forward department following the injury to Wesley who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.