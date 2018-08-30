Report: Hull City want Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick on loan

According to Sky Sports on their transfer centre blog (1:25pm, 30 August), Aston Villa are willing to let defender Tommy Elphick go out on loan before Friday’s deadline.
Championship rivals Hull City have reportedly made a move to try to sign the Villa defender. The Tigers have made contact with Villa about signing the 30-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.
Hull are not the only club vying for his signature. QPR have also submitted an offer for the centre-back and the report claims that a number of other clubs are monitoring his situation as well.
It will be upto the player now to decide where he wants to move.
Elphick has been in the first team for Steve Bruce this season, making three appearances across all competitions, scoring a goal in a league victory over Hull City.
Villa are looking to sign Le Havre centre-back Harold Moukoudi on loan, and that is why they are ready to let Elphick depart on a short-term basis.