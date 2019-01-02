Report: Huddersfield and Derby County eye move for Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Huddersfield have approached Premier League rivals Newcastle United about signing Jacob Murphy on loan in January.
The 23-year-old is struggling for game-time at Newcastle where he has made just three Premier League starts this term.
Murphy moved to St. James’ Park for £12 million back in 2017, but he hasn’t been able to make a strong impression for the Magpies.
Huddersfield are desperate to improve their attacking options and are preparing to submit a loan bid for Murphy.
Championship club Derby are also keeping tabs on the former England U21 international, and the Rams are keen to sign him on loan in January.
Murphy would add pace and creativity to the aforementioned clubs, and would be a decent signing for both of them. He needs regular games, and certainly both Huddersfield and Derby can provide him that.
According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United are looking to sign a winger in January, and should they land one this month they could well be tempted to offload Murphy.