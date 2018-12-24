Report: Huddersfield and Crystal Palace are interested in Everton striker

Everton boss Marco Silva is set to allow striker Oumar Niasse the opportunity to leave the club on loan next month.
Niasse is clearly surplus to requirements at Goodisan Park and has been restricted to just four Premier League appearances this season.
The likes of Theo Walcott, Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison also seem to be above him in Silva’s pecking order.
The 28-year-old is a proven Premier League scorer and could be a useful addition to any of the sides that are struggling to find goals this season.
Last season, he scored eight goals from 22 Premier League appearances for a misfiring Everton side.
A report published by The Mirror claimed that Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace are interested in securing the services of Niasse.
Both clubs are struggling to find goals this season and are candidates to be relegated at the end of the season so Niasse could definitely add experience and fire-power to their attacks.
The Senegal international has also been linked with a permanent move to Turkey, where Besiktas are keen on securing his services.