Report: Highly-rated defender could leave Everton on loan

According to Phil Kirkbride of the Liverpool Echo, Lewis Gibson is expected to be loaned out next season to get regular first-team football to boost his development. The report states that Gibson has been outstanding for the reserves this season, helping them win the Premier League 2 title, and will be given an opportunity to play competitive football elsewhere for a season.
The 18-year-old joined from Newcastle in 2017 and took little time to rise through the youth ranks to the u23s. He’s impressed alongside Morgan Feeney at the heart of the defence and looks to have a bright future under the right guidance. With Gibson winning a title and forming the best defence in the Premier League 2, there’s little reason to remain in the reserve league.
He’s behind the likes of Kurt Zouma, Phil Jagielka, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane in the pecking order, but Gibson could find himself in the first-team if his loan spell goes well next season. To already be outgrown for the reserves at the age of 18 suggests he’s good enough for the step-up in quality, so Gibson could be a player fans will see in the senior squad before too long.