Report: Hibernian make contact to sign Celtic winger Lewis Morgan

Celtic have signed Oliver Burke this week, which means Lewis Morgan could be on his way out of Parkhead in January.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian have approached Celtic over the signing of Morgan in January.
Hibs boss Neil Lennon wants to clinch a loan deal for Morgan, and has asked his old club about signing the 22-year-old until the end of the season.
The Scottish Sun reports that Lennon is ‘desperate’ to bolster his attacking department, and sees Morgan as a perfect fit. With Martin Boyle facing up to three months on the sidelines, a loan move for Morgan makes a lot of sense.
Morgan joined Celtic in the summer, but he struggled for game time under Brendan Rodgers. And following Burke’s arrival, he is expected to drop further down the pecking order at the club.
He has made 13 appearances for Celtic this season, but most of them have come from the bench. League One outfit Sunderland are also interested in signing Morgan.
Celtic should sanction a loan move for the youngster. He needs regular games, and Hibs certainly can provide him that opportunity.