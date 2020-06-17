According to the BBC senior football reporter Ian Dennis, the chief executive of ClearTV Media Henry Mauriss has lodged a £350 million bid to buy Newcastle United.

American businessman Henry Mauriss has lodged a 350m bid to buy Newcastle United.

Should the proposed Saudi Arabian takeover led by Amanda Staveley fall through then Mauriss is waiting and is prepared to move quickly. #NUFC — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) June 17, 2020

The Chronicle’s Chief Newcastle Writer Lee Ryder confirms the report, further explaining the American’s plans to be in charge of the St. James’ Park outfit by the start of next season:

Mauriss bid is £350million and the American businessman wants to be in charge by the start of the 2020/21 season #nufc — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) June 17, 2020

Mauriss is readying his team in order to move should the Public Investment Fund’s £300 million bid to buy Newcastle fall through, and his legal team claims it will take less than three weeks for him to pass the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

Amanda Staveley-led bid has struggled to pass the test, and it has been more than nine weeks since the Premier League started questioning her, the Reuben Brothers and the Saudis, with another raft of questions sent to them last weekend just days after they answered initial detailed questions.

Yesterday’s World Trade Organization’s report ruled that Saudi supported pirate satellite TV beoutQ, and with that threatening to deal a blow on PIF’s chances of buying Newcastle, Mauriss is waiting to pounce.