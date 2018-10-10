Report: Harvey Barnes travelled to Leeds for medical before joining West Brom on loan

West Bromwich Albion made one of the transfers of the summer when they landed Harvey Barnes from Leicester City on loan.
The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has made a big impact for the Baggies, scoring five goals and registering two assists already.
Such is his impressive form that Leicester are now considering to bring him back from loan during the January transfer window.
Barnes has been a revelation during his short period at The Hawthorns, and his magnificent goal against Bolton and glorious solo effort at Sheffield Wednesday have left the fans drooling.
He has made the number ten role his own and West Brom are reaping the reward for making a smart signing.
However, he could have joined Leeds United instead in the summer. Although, Leeds are flying high in the Championship, and probably they won’t regret missing out on Barnes; given the form he is in, the youngster would have been a terrific addition.
According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Barnes was very close to joining Leeds from Leicester City on loan. He even travelled to Leeds and visited their training ground for a medical, but the deal didn’t materialise.