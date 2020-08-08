Report: Harry Wilson ‘very highly rated’ by Leeds

A host of clubs including Leeds are interested in signing Harry Wilson this summer.

The 23-year-old winger joined Bournemouth on loan last season where he made a strong impact for the Cherries.





Wilson finished the 2019-20 campaign as the Cherries’ second-leading scorer with seven goals.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him at Liverpool. He is due to start his pre-season training with the Reds in a couple of weeks’ time.

According to reports from The Sun, Leeds United are one of the several clubs that are showing interest in signing Wilson.

While there is a chance that Wilson could be integrated into the first-team squad at Liverpool, the Reds could send him on loan again or sell him permanently.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has claimed that Wilson ‘has been very highly rated by Leeds (and Victor Orta especially) for a while’, and that he could be a possibility for the Whites.

However, the signing would depend on price (unless they can get a loan deal) and what Liverpool intend to do with him.

According to the Northern Echo, Liverpool have set an asking price of £30m for the exciting winger. However, it is unlikely that potential suitors would be willing to match that amount.

Newcastle United are heavily interested in signing him. The Magpies boss Steve Bruce be hoping for Wilson to rebuff interest from elsewhere in order to move to Tyneside.