Report: Harry Kane open to joining Manchester City

Manchester City are keen to sign Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

On Tuesday, Pep Guardiola was asked in the press conference about whether he would be signing Kane. The Spaniard remained tight-lipped, suggesting he would not comment on a player who is contracted to another club.





Kane reportedly has informed Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, that he wants to leave Spurs this summer, following a disappointing campaign.

Fabrizio Romano, writing for The Guardian, has claimed two crucial points.

First, City ‘plan to hold talks over a potential deal’ for the Spurs striker.

Secondly, Kane is open to joining City.

He also added on Twitter that Kane has not handed in a transfer request, but he expects an amicable solution.

Harry Kane desire to leave Tottenham is confirmed. He’s NOT handed in a transfer request but he hopes to find a solution.#THFC position: NO intention to sell Kane. Kane would refuse a new contract, as of today. Man City are seriously interested, planning to open talks. #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2021

At the same time, Spurs have no intention to sell him as well. Kane would refuse a new contract.

Between City’s desire to land Kane, and Kane’s desire to join City, there’s one major stumbling block – Levy.

Kane has a contract at Spurs till 2024 which gives them an upper hand in the negotiation table. In case, he really wants to move out, Levy would demand a fee in the north of 150m, if not more.

The 27-year-old has been the club’s talisman figure. He has managed 27 goals in all competitions, and he is currently the skipper of the England national team. If he doesn’t command that figure, then who is?

City’s record transfer fee is less than £65m, and they need to pay twice the amount of that if Levy agrees to do a deal for Kane.

