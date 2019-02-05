Report: Growing feeling within the Arsenal hierarchy that Mochi will be the perfect technical director

Arsenal are looking forward to appointing their first-ever technical director ahead of 2019-2020 after creating the new role of recent, and according to Sportsmail, AS Roma’s Sporting Director is favourite for the job.
The 50-year-old was Sevilla’s director of football for 16 years, and he worked with current Arsenal manager Unai Emery during his time at the La Liga club.
As a result, the Arsenal hierarchy reportedly feel that the Spaniard is the perfect candidate to fill the newly created role having established himself as one of football’s most outstanding administrators.
The ex-Sevilla goalkeeper moved to Roma in April 2017 and has done brilliantly well since.
Monchi was linked with Barcelona and Manchester United last year, while Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham are said to have once expressed interest in the transfer genius who helped Sevilla to 11 trophies.
Former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars, is also known to be in the running for the technical director role at the north London club, but despite already spending six years in the role at Ajax, it’s believed he still lacks top-level experience, with the Eredivisie not regarded as an elite league.