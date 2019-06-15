Report: Gremio forward Everton hints he is interested in Manchester United move

Gremio forward Everton Sousa Soares has dropped a huge hint amidst his links with an European move this summer.
The Brazil international, who is wanted by Manchester United and Manchester City, name-dropped the Red Devils after scoring the third goal in his country’s Copa America opener against Bolivia.
The Samba boys strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win courtesy of a brace from Philippe Coutinho and Everton, and when asked where his future lies, the 23-year-old admitted a move to Europe could be on the cards.
“I’m a player that’s always trying to get on top of the opposition,” the Gremio winger told Sportsmail after the game.
“Cutting in from the left with dribbles and good finishes.
“Clubs in Europe have this style of play too and maybe I can fit in at Manchester United and others.”
AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the Brazilian, but Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Junior has since said offers that do not trigger his release clause of £71 million won’t be entertained.
Nevertheless, City and United are said to be keen on securing his signature, and it is believed between £27million and £36 million could be enough to land him.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen his squad this summer after a disappointing 2018-19, and Everton fits the bill.
The winger impressed for Gremio in the Copa Libertadores, earning himself a spot in Tite’s 23-man Copa America list, and City manager Pep Guardiola is also a huge admirer.
The Spaniard led the Etihad Stadium outfit to an unprecedented domestic treble last season, but a disappointing Champions League campaign means he wants more depth and quality in his squad, and a move for Everton could be on the cards.
A brilliant campaign at the Copa America could see City and United pull out all the stops in the bid to win the race for his signature.