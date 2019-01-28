Report: Grant Leadbitter will undergo Sunderland medical on Monday

According to reports from Sky Sports, Sunderland are close to signing their former player Grant Leadbitter this week.
The report claims that Leadbitter is set to have a medical at Sunderland on Monday, ahead of his permanent switch to the Stadium of Light.
The Boro captain has agreed to take a large pay cut to rejoin his boyhood club.
The 33-year-old, who joined Ipswich in 2009 from Sunderland, has struggled for regular games this season under Tony Pulis.
He has not featured for Boro since the 3-0 win over Sheffield United at the start of August and has dropped down the pecking order at the club.
According to Sky Sports journalist, Keith Downie, Sunderland are planning to sign as many as three players before the end of the transfer window, including Leadbitter.
Understand Grant Leadbitter will have a medical at Sunderland tomorrow.
The Boro club captain has agreed to rejoin his boyhood club in a permanent transfer #SAFC #Boro
— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 27, 2019
Sunderland trying to sign at least three (including Leadbitter & Grigg), and possibly more, before Thursday night. The number of new additions depends on departures, with one or two potentially leaving the club this week #SAFC
— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 27, 2019
Leadbitter made 123 appearances for the Black Cats and was a key player during the club’s promotion to the Premier League under Roy Keane in 2007.
Sunderland find themselves fifth in the League One table, having played two games less than leaders Luton Town.