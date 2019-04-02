Report: Graham Dorrans could leave Rangers in the summer

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans has struggled this season, and he could be out of Ibrox during the summer transfer window.
It has been a frustrating period for the Gers in recent weeks. They have slipped way behind Celtic in the title race, and head into Wednesday’s clash with Hearts looking to end a five-match winless run.
There is still a lot of work to do for the Rangers boss over the summer and there could be a lot of changes to the squad.
According to a report from the Evening Times, Gerrard is ready to make significant changes, with the likes of Wes Foderingham, Gareth McAuley, Lee Wallace and Dorrans certain to leave the Ibrox club, while there are question marks over a number of other members of the squad.
Dorrans joined the Gers in 2017, and he has turned out to be an unsuccessful signing for the Light Blues. He has managed just three appearances this season, and 23 overall in all competitions since he joined.
Arguably, he has the potential to be the best midfielder in the squad but that has not happened for the 31-year-old under Gerrard.