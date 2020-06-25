Report: Gerrard among contenders for Blues job

Birmingham are considering making a surprising move for Liverpool legend and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard according to a report from Football Insider.

The club are in the market for a new manager after current manager Pep Clotet announced that he would leave at the end of the season to explore other coaching opportunities. Clotet joined Birmingham as assistant manager to Garry Monk in March 2018 and was then appointed caretaker head coach when Monk was sacked from his duties in June last year.





Gerrard is expected to turn down the surprise approach from Birmingham but it does show that they are trying to be ambitious with their next appointment.

Gerrard who has been in charge of the club since 2018 has had two seasons in charge of the Gers and is a fan favourite for the way they have managed to catch Celtic up and give them their best challenge since being promoted back into the Scottish Premiership.

Nigel Clough and a return for Chris Hughton are currently the top two with some of the bookies as well as Lee Bowyer and ex Swansea manager and Danish legend Michael Laudrup also linked for the top job at St Andrew’s.

It is still up in the air for who will get the managers job but Chris Hughton remains the safe option as he has previously managed the club in the 2011-12 season where the club played in the Europa League group stages- finishing third in the group stages. He left the club in the summer of 2012 to replace Paul Lambert at Norwich City who left to manage Aston Villa.

So Birmingham fans, would you like to see Steven Gerrard as manager or Chris Hughton? Let us know who you would like to see in charge.