Report: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou close to joining Saint-Etienne on loan

Mauricio Pochettino revealed earlier this month that he would be willing to send one or two players away on loan in this window. And it seems Georges-Kevin Nkoudou could be one of those who would be heading out of the north London club on a temporary basis.
The 23-year-old, who is on a £35k-per-week wage at Spurs, has failed to impress Pochettino despite some glowing performance during the pre-season.
According to reports from France Football, the Spurs winger is close to joining Saint-Etienne on loan. The report claims that both the clubs are close to reaching an agreement for the player.
The French club are looking to sign him on loan with an option to buy him permanently. Saint Etienne are in the hunt to sign a winger after Romain Hamdouma suffered an injury in the opening game of the season.
The Frenchman joined Burnley last season on loan, but the move turned into a nightmare for him as he managed only eight games in all competitions.
Nkoudou is not in Pochettino’s plans, and a loan move away from Spurs is the best solution for all the parties involved.