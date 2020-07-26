Report: Gent president admits Leeds United are interested in Manchester United target Jonathan David

According to HLN, AA Gent President Ivan De Witte has admitted that Leeds United are interested in Jonathan David.

The Canada international scored 23 goals across all competitions for the Belgian top-flight side in 2019-20, and both Manchester United and Arsenal have held informal talks with his agent Nick Mavromaras.





French top-flight side Lille OSC have already had a £2 million bid plus bonuses rejected as Gent are holding out for at least £27 million.

Leeds could do with a quality and consistent goalscorer as they look to establish themselves upon returning to the Premier League next term, and David will be a quality addition.

Everton are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, while Tottenham Hotspur have been linked too.

Liverpool, Ajax, Inter Milan, and FC Porto are also interested in David, and the Elland Road outfit will have to act fast to have a chance of landing their man.

Leeds currently have Patrick Bamford as their first-choice striker, and while he is perfect for head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play, he needs someone to give him the run for the money after both Eddie Nketiah and Jean Kevin Augustin failed to last term.

David could be that person given his finishing prowess and potential, and it will be interesting to see if the Yorkshire club will be keen to meet Gent’s asking price.