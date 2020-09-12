Report: Genoa are interested in West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Serie A club Genoa are interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer.

The 28-year-old could leave the London Stadium in the coming days as the Hammers want to terminate his £100,000-a-week contract.





No Premier League club have registered an interest in the West Ham midfielder, and a move abroad could be tempting as he looks to get his career back on track.

Wilshere joined the Hammers from Arsenal in the summer of 2018, but injuries and lack of form have restricted him to just 18 games across all competitions.

He has just 10 months left on his current deal and is clearly not in manager David Moyes’ plans for 2020-21.

According to The Times, West Ham are ready to buy out the final year of his contract, and while his wages could deter suitors, they are willing to make up the difference in wages until the end of next season.

Getting him off their bill will be a huge boost financially, and it will be interesting to see if they can get him off the squad in the coming weeks.