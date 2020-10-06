Report: Gedson Fernandes risks missing out on Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League squad

According to The Daily Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gedson Fernandes risks missing out on the club’s Europa League squad.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will name his squad for the European competition today, and with only 17 non-homegrown players allowed in it, the Portuguese faces a decision on who to omit.





Third-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga is also expected to miss out after Tottenham could not agree a deal to move him on yesterday.

While Mourinho sanctioned a move for Gedson in January, making him his first signing at Spurs, the 21-year-old has struggled to impress, making just one appearance this season.

He started just two matches last season, and it remains to be seen whether he can force his way back into contention.

Tottenham’s midfield is well-stocked, with Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all ahead of Gedson in the pecking order.

Spurs have an option to make his 18-month loan deal permanent, and while it’s still early days, that won’t likely happen if he fails to impress as he enters the last nine months of his contract.

Mourinho’s men have been drawn alongside Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp in the Europa League Group J, and winning the competition will surely be on their minds.