Report: Gareth Southgate has called Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli to reassure him there are no problems after Three Lions snub

According to Mirror Sport, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has called Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli to reassure him there are no problems and wants him back as quickly as possible after leaving him out from the latest squad.
The Spurs star was omitted from the team that will face Czech Republic and Bulgaria in the Euros 2020 qualifiers because he has just returned from injury.
Alli has constantly struggled for fitness and form in the last 18 months, with last summer’s World Cup taking its toll on him.
The England international hasn’t impressed for club and country in a while, and he has now taken steps towards getting back to his best.
Mirror Sport claims Alli has hired a personal nutritionist in a bid to stop the muscle injuries that have plagued him of recent.
The 23-year-old has damaged his left hamstring four times in the last one and half years, and he reckons changing his diet will help curb the injury from reoccurring.
The Tottenham man now takes high protein content, drinks more water, and has cut out all sugar.
Alli has also taken up yoga to help him combat the muscle problems, and it will be interesting to see if things will change as far as his struggles with fitness go.
Given how poor they have been this term, Mauricio Pochettino’s side could do with a fit Alli, and how he fares between now and May will play a huge role in his chances of making it to the European Championships next summer.
He has also scaled back all commercial activities as he looks to get back to full fitness, and it’s noteworthy to see how far he has gone to get back on track.