Report: Galatasaray want Aston Villa winger Trezeguet this summer

According to Eurosport journalist Manu Lonjon, Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray want to sign Aston Villa winger Trezeguet this summer, and talks between both parties are already underway.
Trezeguet ( Aston Villa) pourrait partir cet été . Si des discussions avec Besiktas ont été évoqués, c’est Galatasaray qui avance actuellement avec l’international Égyptien. Il viendrait en cas de départ de Sofiane Feghouli. pic.twitter.com/Q4cVsgUhlf
— Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) April 9, 2020
The Egypt international moved to Villa Park last summer from Kasimpasa for £9 million, and while he hasn’t particularly impressed, he has popped up with four goals and one assist in 30 appearances across all competitions, including the strike that took his side to the League Cup final.
Trezeguet, 25, has attracted Galatasaray, and they reckon he will be a perfect replacement for the likely-to-depart Sofiane Feghouli.
Villa are currently battling relegation, and should they fail to escape the drop, the Egyptian will most likely be looking to move on, and he won’t be short of suitors, with Besiktas also said to be interested.
With Champions League football constantly available at Galatasaray, joining them could be appealing to Trezeguet, and it will be interesting to see how things go when the summer transfer window opens.
Gala are firmly in the race for the Super Lig title, and even if Villa survive relegation, the chance to play for a side that regularly compete for domestic titles, as opposed to one battling the drop, will definitely get Trezeguet thinking about his immediate future.