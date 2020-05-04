Report: Galatasaray want Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet

According to Sabah, Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet’s agent has held talks with Galatasaray president Mustafa Cengiz.
It has been reported by the Turkish publication that Cengiz has spoken to William D’Avila and has said that he wants to sign Trezeguet in the summer transfer window.
The report has added that D’Avila will now speak to Villa about the transfer of the 25-year-old.
However, according to the report, Villa want to keep Trezeguet for next season if they retain their Premier League status.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Villa are second from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 25 points from 28 matches.
The Villans are in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship if the season resumes.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Trezeguet has made 13 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Villa so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.
The Egypt international has also scored one goal in five EFL Cup appearances and has played once in the FA Cup for Dean Smith’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Trezeguet moved to Villa from Kasımpasa in the summer of 2019.