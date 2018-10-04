Report: Galatasaray plan bid for Everton forward Oumar Niasse

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are planning to make a move for Everton forward Oumar Niasse who has struggled to make an impact under Marco Silva.
Niasse was heavily linked with a move away from Everton through the summer transfer window. In August, Skor reported that the 28-year-old was keen to join Galatasaray.
The Senegal striker has endured a frustrating spell at the Merseyside club since his £13 million move from Lokomotiv Moscow in January 2016.
According to reports from Fanatik, Gala are looking to sign the striker, who is on £55k per week at Everton, on loan in the January transfer window, and the player would be open to the move.
The report claims that he agreed a deal in principle with Galatasaray in August but the two clubs ran out of time to get the deal over the line.
Fanatik claims that Niasse will once again be their top target in January and they will try to lure him away from Goodison Park.
Niasse is keen to work with the legendary Turkish manager Fatih Terim at Galatasaray. He has managed only four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season under Marco Silva.